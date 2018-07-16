Moon Apologizes for Failing to Keep Minimum Wage Promise

President Moon Jae-in has apologized to the public over the increasing difficulty in realizing his campaign promise of achieving an hourly minimum wage of ten-thousand won an hour by 2020.



Chairing a meeting of his top aides on Monday, Moon said it's become practically impossible to realize the goal following the Minimum Wage Council's decision on next year's wage level, and that he apologizes for failing to keep his election promise.



However, Moon said he respects the council's decision, saying the panel reached a difficult decision regarding next year's minimum wage.



He said the council took into account various opinions and circumstances of different stakeholders, the economic situation at home and abroad, employment conditions, and the struggles of small-scale businesspeople and vendors.



The president said the government will do its best to achieve a minimum wage of ten-thousand won at the earliest date possible.



But he added that the pace of wage hikes cannot be the goal itself, and is not something that can be achieved only through the government's will power.

[Photo : YONHAP News]