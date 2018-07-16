Two Main Opposition Lawmakers Indicted over Kangwon Land Job Scandal

The prosecution has indicted two main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmakers in connection with the Kangwon Land job placement scandal.



Representatives Kweon Seong-dong and Yeom Dong-yeol were charged with abuse of power and business interference without detention on Monday.



They are accused of requesting illegal favors in the selection of trainees at the casino operator located in Jeongseon County in Gangwon Province, and exerting pressure for their acquaintances to be hired between November 2012 and April of 2013.



Kweon and Yeom are suspected of pulling strings for 39 and 11 trainees, respectively. Kweon is also facing allegations he exerted influence for his secretary and a high school alumnus to be hired at Kangwon Land as an employee or an outside director.



The prosecution initially sought to arrest the two lawmakers but parliament refused to give consent to arrest Yeom, while the court dismissed an arrest warrant request for Kweon.



Under law, incumbent lawmakers cannot be arrested or detained without parliament’s consent as they hold immunity while the National Assembly is in session, unless they are caught red-handed.

