Confirmation Hearings Set for Police Chief, Supreme Court Justice Nominees

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings for the national police chief designate and Supreme Court justice nominee on Monday.



Political neutrality is likely to be the key focus at the hearing for Supreme Court justice nominee Kim Sun-soo, a leading labor and civil rights lawyer.



Kim represented the ultra-left Unified Progressive Party before it was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in December 2014.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has voiced opposition to the nominee, citing his political inclination may affect judicial independence and fairness, while the ruling Democratic Party has claimed Kim's appointment would help the Supreme Court reflect diverse values of society in its rulings.



A confirmation hearing for police chief nominee Min Gab-ryong is also scheduled on Monday, in which rival parties are expected to question the nominee on plans to coordinate investigative powers of the prosecution and police and to implement an autonomous police system.

[Photo : YONHAP News]