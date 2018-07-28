Defense Committee to Ask Top Office to Submit Martial Law Documents

The parliamentary defense committee plans to ask the presidential office to submit documents regarding the Defense Security Command's report that reviewed the possible declaration of martial law during last year's anti-government protests.



A committee official said on Monday that the committee will make the request after discussions among floor leaders of the four rival parties on Monday morning.



The committee plans to request documents disclosed by the top office last Friday -- which include details of the martial law plan to potentially mobilize troops and control the parliament and the media.



The top office released the documents after related military organizations submitted the relevant files to President Moon Jae-in following his order on July 16th.



The defense committee plans to secure and examine the documents before receiving a briefing from the Defense Ministry on Tuesday.



The presidential office is said to have yet to give a response to the committee's request.

[Photo : YONHAP News]