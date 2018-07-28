Justice Party Rep. Roh Hoe-chan Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Rep. Roh Hoe-chan of the minor opposition Justice Party was found dead Monday in an apparent suicide.



Police said that Roh is believed to have jumped from a window between the 17th and 18th floors of an apartment building in Seoul's Yaksu-dong. A guard at the apartment found Roh's body at around 9:40 a.m.



Roh has been suspected of receiving 50 million won in illegal political funds from "druking," a blogger involved in an opinion rigging scandal.



Police said that a suicide note was also found in which Roh wrote that he received funds from "druking," but they weren't related to favors.

[Photo : YONHAP News]