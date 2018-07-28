Special Counsel Expresses Deep Regret over Lawmaker's Suicide

The special counsel investigating an opinion rigging scandal involving the blogger "druking" has expressed deep regret over the suicide of Justice Party floor leader Roh Hoe-chan.



At an emergency briefing Monday morning, Independent Counsel Huh Ik-bum said he felt "distressed" by the unexpected news, adding he prays for the lawmaker's soul and sends condolences to his bereaved family.



Huh said he respected Roh as a politician who left a mark on the country's political history.



After learning of Roh's death, the special team has suspended its investigation, including Monday's questioning of the blogger’s key associate surnamed Do, who is alleged to have delivered illegal political funds to the three-term lawmaker.



As for the probe into the allegations against Roh, the independent counsel said he will announce the next step in the investigation in the near future.

[Photo : KBS News]