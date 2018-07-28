Political Parties Express Pity, Sadness Over Roh's Death

Ruling and opposition parties were united in expressing condolences over the death of Justice Party floor leader Roh Hoe-chan, who committed suicide Monday morning by jumping from an apartment building.



The minor Justice Party said no words can express the sadness over his death, while the ruling Democratic Party said the lawmaker is a symbol of the country's progressive politics and was an outstanding political analyst who understood the spirit of the times.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party said Roh set an example for parliamentary politics for the people and laborers, adding his passing is a tragedy in Korean politics.



Meanwhile, the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace, which had formed a joint floor negotiation group with the Justice Party in March, said it prays for the late lawmaker, who had dedicated his life to protecting the values of progressive politics.



The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said a great star has fallen in the country's progressive politics.



The Justice Party has called an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. Monday.

[Photo : KBS News]