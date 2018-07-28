DSC Document Contains Steps to Gain US Recognition for Martial Law Invocation

A controversial military document has been found to contain detailed procedures for the possible declaration of martial law, including diplomatic steps to gain recognition for the move from the United States.



The Defense Ministry on Monday submitted a 67-page report to the National Assembly's defense committee which the Defense Security Command(DSC) drew up early last year to explore the possibility of invoking martial law in the event candlelight protests against then-President Park Geun-hye caused unrest.



According to the document, the military planned a diplomatic step to have the defense minister invite the U.S. ambassador to ensure his or her cooperation in seeking Washington's recognition of martial law. It is a similar move that was taken in May 1980 when the military declared martial law during the pro-democracy movement in Gwangju.



The document also contained detailed plans to prevent the parliament's early termination of martial control by making then-ruling party lawmakers boycott assembly voting procedures.



It also specified methods to censor news reports by KBS, Yonhap News and other key news outlets immediately upon a declaration of martial law.



The parliamentary defense committee plans to question Defense Minister Song Young-moo and DSC Commander Lee Suk-koo on the document during a plenary session on Tuesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]