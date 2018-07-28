S. Korean Intelligence: N. Korea Has Begun Dismantling Missile Engine Test Site

Anchor: North Korea appears to have begun dismantling facilities at its missile engine test site in North Pyongan Province. South Korea's presidential office welcomed the report and said Pyongyang is taking steps toward denuclearization.

Lee Bo-kyung has more.



Report: North Korea has reportedly begun to dismantle a missile engine testing site in line with an agreement the regime’s leader Kim Jong-un made with U.S. President Donald Trump at their summit last month.



U.S. Web site 38 North reported on Monday that commercial satellite imagery from Friday shows key facilities being dismantled at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province.



South Korean intelligence authorities confirmed on Tuesday that they detected signs that North Korea partially dismantled a tower crane on the launch pad at the site on Friday and Sunday.



A 67-meter launch pad stands on the site along with a large crane that is used to maintain and repair the pad and to set up a long-range missile. The site has served as the North’s main satellite launch facility since 2012 and is where the Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite was launched in February 2016.



Trump told a news conference after his June 12th summit with Kim that the North Korean leader had promised that a major missile engine test site would be destroyed very soon.



Trump did not identify the site, but U.S. media subsequently reported it was the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.



Seoul's presidential office said Tuesday that it has been briefed on the movements and that it will have a positive impact on denuclearization. Nam Gwan-pyo, deputy director of the National Security Office, said it is a promising sign and that the North appears to be moving toward denuclearization.

Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]