Congress Agrees to Restrict Funding for Reducing US Troops in S. Korea

The U.S. Congress has agreed on a 2019 defense bill that seeks to restrict funding for reducing the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to below 22-thousand.



According to CNN and Reuters on Monday, representatives of the Senate and House of Representatives agreed on a final version of the defense bill worth some 717 billion U.S. dollars.



CNN said that the bill limits funding for cutting down U.S. Forces Korea troops below 22-thousand unless U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis certifies that the reduction would "not significantly undermine the security of U.S. allies" and that South Korea and Japan were consulted.



There are currently about 28-thousand U.S. troops in South Korea.



The bill will be put to a vote at the Senate and the House of Representatives and will become law once signed by President Donald Trump.

[Photo : KBS News]