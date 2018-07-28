Gov't Draws up Reserve Fund to Help Victims of Wartime Sexual Slavery

Write : 2018-07-24 12:20:29 Update : 2018-07-24 14:30:28

Gov't Draws up Reserve Fund to Help Victims of Wartime Sexual Slavery

The South Korean government has drawn up a reserve fund to help victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery as an alternative to the Japanese government’s one billion yen payment in 2015 to settle the issue. 

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said the ten-point-three billion won budget was approved during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The move comes after Seoul announced in January that it would neither accept nor implement the 2015 bilateral accord on the issue forged under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.  

Under the deal, Japan agreed to pay the fund to help support the Korean victims of the Japanese military's sexual enslavement during World War II to end the diplomatic row.

The Moon Jae-in administration has announced it will use its own budget instead of the one-billion yen fund to help support the Korean victims. 

The ministry said it will consult with Japan on how the reserve fund should be used.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

