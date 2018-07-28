US State Department's Korea Desk Head to Visit Seoul for N. Korea Talks

A U.S. State Department official is set to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for talks on North Korea amid deadlocked denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.



Mark Lambert, the State Department's Korea desk director and acting deputy assistant secretary, will meet with South Korean Foreign Ministry officials during his stay. These include Kim Tae-jin, head of the North American Affairs Bureau, and Jeong Yeon-doo, director general for the North Korean nuclear issue.



The officials will hold discussions on North Korea and pending alliance issues between Seoul and Washington.



They are also expected to discuss how to block any attempt to avoid sanctions by North Korea in line with Washington's recent emphasis to maintain the punitive measures.



Lambert is scheduled to meet with South Korean businesspeople involved in inter-Korean economic projects. During the meeting, he will reportedly listen to their difficulties and explain the U.S.' stance on sanctions against the North, which affect cross-border economic exchanges.

