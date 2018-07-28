Moon Calls for Measures to Better Address Heat Waves

With the nation experiencing record-high temperatures for over two weeks, President Moon Jae-in has ordered the government to devise comprehensive measures to better protect citizens from heat waves.



While chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the president said that it is now necessary to categorize and manage heat waves as a natural disaster as prolonged heat waves will likely repeat and aggravate in the future.



Moon also instructed the government to come up with legal bases to compensate those suffering damage from heat waves, noting recent heat-related tragedies.



The president also touched on a surge in power demand during the recent hot spell.



He ordered the Ministry of Energy to dispel public concerns by revealing detailed plans on how to keep energy supply balanced and address power shortages during times of high demand. Moon added that the soaring demand for electricity has fanned speculation about the effects of the government's exit from a nuclear-centered energy policy.

[Photo : YONHAP News]