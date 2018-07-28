LKP Wants Justice Nominee to Withdraw Nomination

Write : 2018-07-24 15:32:44 Update : 2018-07-25 09:02:43

Rival parties remained divided on Tuesday over the nomination of Kim Sun-soo for the post of Supreme Court justice.

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmakers, who are members of the National Assembly's special committee on confirmation hearings, held a news conference and called on Kim to withdraw his nomination.

They said Kim was found to have unimaginable flaws for the post that requires a high level of morality and integrity, citing that he is suspected of avoiding paying gift and income taxes and drawing up an under-the-table real estate contract.

The ruling Democratic Party stressed that the National Assembly must confirm Kim’s nomination.

DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo said during a party meeting that Kim is the right person to bring political neutrality and social diversity to the Supreme Court.

Kim's confirmation hearing was held on Monday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

