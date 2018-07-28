Rival Camps Clash at Confirmation Hearing for Justice Nominee

Rival camps clashed on Tuesday during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court justice nominee Noh Jeong-hee.



Lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) raised concerns that Noh could be politically biased, citing that she used to be part of an association of judges of progressive nature.



LKP legislators also said Noh’s husband is believed to have signed a lease for a building despite knowledge that part of the structure was illegal and that Noh had engaged in falsification of residential records for her daughters.



The ruling Democratic Party defended Noh, saying that she had contributed to making society richer by tackling problems related to women’s and children’s rights with a progressive point of view.

