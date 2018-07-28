Major Opposition Party's Reform Committee Selects All 9 Members

Major Opposition Party's Reform Committee Selects All 9 Members

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Tuesday filled all vacant seats within the party's emergency reform committee. 

Five members of the nine-member committee are outside figures, including its chairman Kim Byong-joon who was a key aide to the late liberal President Roh Moo-hyun.

The other external members include the spokeswoman for a women's rights group, a representative of a small business owners' association, and the head of a youth group, which the party says reflects its consideration for women and young people.  

Four lawmakers within the committee include the party’s floor leader Kim Sung-tae, in addition to policy committee chief Ham Jin-gyu, and representatives Park Duk-hyum and Kim Jong-seok. 

Bae Hyun-jin, an ex-MBC anchor and a former LKP candidate in Seoul’s Songpa District during the local elections in June, was appointed as a spokeswoman for the reform committee. 

Speaking at the party’s general meeting on Tuesday, chairman Kim emphasized that the committee will help the party prioritize rationalism over populism.

