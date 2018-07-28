VOA: N. Korea Likely Dismantled ICBM Assembly Facility

Write : 2018-07-25 10:31:13 Update : 2018-07-25 11:43:02

VOA: N. Korea Likely Dismantled ICBM Assembly Facility

The Voice of America(VOA) says that North Korea appears to have dismantled an assembly facility for intercontinental ballistic missiles near Pyongyang. 

The VOA reported Wednesday that recent satellite imagery by Planet Labs of an auto factory area in Pyongsong in South Pyongan Province, where the facility was located, shows that it has been removed. 

The broadcaster said that it also found a large structure next to the facility disappeared after comparing images from July 20th, 21st and 24th with those from June 30th. 

Satellite imagery analyst Nick Hansen told the broadcaster that the North appears to be dismantling the facility, although adding there is a need to monitor the site a little longer before making a conclusion.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>