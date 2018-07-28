N. Korea Repeats Calls for Declaring Formal End to War

North Korean media have repeated calls on South Korea and the U.S to declare a formal end to the Korean War.



Rodong Simnum, the official paper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said on Wednesday that declaring an end to the Korean War was clearly specified in the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after the April inter-Korean summit.



The paper said that the two Koreas are required to implement the agreement and the U.S. also expressed its full support of the accord, but efforts for the declaration have recently encountered obstacles. It called for Seoul to act to address the issues, saying that South Korea should not just sit idle and watch the situation.



The North's propaganda Web site Meari also said on Wednesday that there is growing criticism of the U.S. by the international community regarding the matter.



The site said that the criticism is directed at the U.S. for its greed and failure to accept the North's calls for declaring an end to the war. It added that the global community is righteously critical of Washington's unilateral demand regarding the North's denuclearization.

[Photo : YONHAP News]