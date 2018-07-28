Moon Instructs Assistance of Rescue Efforts in Laos

Write : 2018-07-25 14:16:42 Update : 2018-07-25 15:48:36

Moon Instructs Assistance of Rescue Efforts in Laos

President Moon Jae-in has instructed the government to assist rescue efforts in Laos, where the collapse of a dam has left hundreds missing and thousands homeless.

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a briefing on Wednesday that the president has ordered strong relief activities, including the dispatch of an emergency rescue team. 

Moon said that the cause of the disaster is still being investigated, but as a South Korean builder was involved in the construction of the dam, the government should immediately join efforts for aid.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

