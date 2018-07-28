S. Korean President Orders Dispatch of Rescue Team to Laos Dam Collapse

Anchor: At least dozens are feared dead and more than two-hundred are missing following a massive dam collapse on Monday that caused flash floods in southern Laos. As the damage report is getting updated, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has instructed the government to assist rescue efforts in Laos. Two South Korean companies were part of a consortium which built the dam.

Kim In-kyung has more.



Report: President Moon Jae-in has ordered the dispatch of an emergency rescue team to Laos where heavy rains have led to the partial collapse of a large hydroelectric dam in the southeastern part of the country.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a briefing on Wednesday that the president has ordered strong relief activities and that the Office for Government Policy Coordination held a meeting of related ministries to come up with specific support measures.



Moon said that the cause of the disaster is still being investigated, but as a South Korean builder was involved in the construction of the dam, the government should immediately join efforts for aid.



Two South Korean businesses -- SK Engineering & Construction and Korea Western Power -- were part of a four-company consortium behind the dam project. SK was the builder and Korea Western Power was set to operate the dam from February.



The official Lao news agency KPL reported that one of the auxiliary dams under construction at the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower plant in Attapeu province collapsed Monday evening amid heavy rain, flooding nearby villages.



According to the Vietnamese online newspaper VnExpress Wednesday, at least 70 people have died, more than 200 are listed as missing and over 66-hundred people have been left homeless.



The Laos government declared the flooded area as an emergency disaster zone on Tuesday.

Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]