Kang: US-N. Korea Liaison Office Option on the Table

Write : 2018-08-21 13:44:22 Update : 2018-08-21 14:51:12

South Korea’s top diplomat says U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could discuss the issue of establishing a liaison office with Pyongyang when he visits North Korea.

When asked about the possibility at the parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that the U.S. and North Korea have all options on the table. 

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about holding another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kang said that she believes no specific dates are set for the possible talks. 

The Foreign Ministry also said in a report to the committee that Washington and Pyongyang are coordinating a schedule for follow-up negotiations, including Pompeo’s expected fourth visit to the North. 

The ministry predicted that future follow-up talks will focus on devising a timeline for the North’s denuclearization process, arranging security guarantees for the North and normalizing bilateral relations.

