Write : 2018-08-21 16:52:13 Update : 2018-08-21 17:17:30

Top Office: Kim, Jang May Differ in View but Share Same Destination

The presidential office said Tuesday that although there can be a difference of opinions between the finance minister and the presidential chief of staff for policy, they share the same destination.

A senior top office official made the remark to reporters in reference to a rumored conflict between Minister Kim Dong-yeon and presidential chief of staff for policy Jang Ha-sung.

The official said that differing views can arise in the process of policy implementation but that can be desirable if those differences can be mutually complemented through sound discussions.

The official said it would be concerning if the two individuals are viewed as in conflicting positions as this can weaken the push for policy measures.

The official said he is not denying that there is no difference in opinions between the minister and the policy chief of staff but stressed the government considers such difference acceptable and has put the two officials in charge of economic policies.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

