Parliament's Report Assesses Gov't Job-Creation Projects

Write : 2018-08-21 18:38:38 Update : 2018-08-21 19:22:12

Parliament's Report Assesses Gov't Job-Creation Projects

A new report shows the government’s job-creation projects are yet to draw as much participation from low-income classes as they intended to. 

The National Assembly Budget Office(NABO) report released on Tuesday analyzed last year's direct job-creation projects, through which the government tried to directly create jobs for vulnerable social groups with the budget worth more than three trillion won. 

It said 40 percent of the projects are at 35 percent or less of their quota. 

For instance, the number of low-income classes participating in a job-creation project by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs was only ten percent of the target level, while a project under the Korea Forest Service was at 35 percent.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>