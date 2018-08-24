Parliament's Report Assesses Gov't Job-Creation Projects

A new report shows the government’s job-creation projects are yet to draw as much participation from low-income classes as they intended to.



The National Assembly Budget Office(NABO) report released on Tuesday analyzed last year's direct job-creation projects, through which the government tried to directly create jobs for vulnerable social groups with the budget worth more than three trillion won.



It said 40 percent of the projects are at 35 percent or less of their quota.



For instance, the number of low-income classes participating in a job-creation project by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs was only ten percent of the target level, while a project under the Korea Forest Service was at 35 percent.

[Photo : KBS News]