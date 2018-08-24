S. Korea Likely to Drop Reference to N. Korea as Enemy in Defense White Paper

South Korea will reportedly remove the phrase that refers to the North Korean military as Seoul's enemy from its biannual defense white paper. 

Multiple high-ranking officials in Seoul said on Wednesday that the Defense Ministry is mulling dropping the phrase "the North Korean regime and its military are South Korea's enemy" in the 2018 Defense White Paper, which will be released in the second half of the year. 

The possible removal is considered Seoul's efforts to follow up on the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after the April inter-Korean summit, which called for suspending all hostile activities. 

A government official said that the ministry is considering replacing the term "enemy" with a word or a phrase such as "military threats."

[Photo : KBS News]

