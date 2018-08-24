US Commander Supportive of Removal of DMZ Outposts

Write : 2018-08-22 14:49:06 Update : 2018-08-22 14:55:43

U.S. Forces Korea Commander General Vincent Brooks says he supports the removal of some guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) despite the risk. 

Brooks made the remark to reporters on Wednesday after being asked to comment on the two Koreas' agreement to withdraw, on a trial basis, around ten border guard posts in the DMZ.

Brooks said that the initiative could reduce military tension along the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) and help boost trust between the two Koreas. 

He added that as the head of the Combined Forces Command responsible for defending South Korea, he did have some concerns about what that means militarily to the ability to defend along the MDL, but said the risk is "a reasonable degree."

[Photo : YONHAP News]

