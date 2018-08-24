Opposition Denounces Military Plan to Drop N. Korea Reference from White Paper

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has condemned the government following a media report that it plans to delete the phrase “North Korea’s is our main enemy” from its biannual defense white paper.



In a commentary released under the names of several LKP members, including its main spokesman Yoon Young-seok, the conservative party denounced the Defense Ministry for posing a threat to national security.



They said the South Korean military is supposed to be the last resort in safeguarding the lives and security of the public, but argued the Moon Jae-in administration is putting a priority on demolishing military readiness against North Korean threats.



The group also claimed the president is politicizing the army in line with his North Korea policy, thereby incapacitating and domesticating it in the name of public loyalty.



The LKP said it will regard any threat to the nation’s military as a threat to the people and not tolerate it.



The ministry has said that a final decision on the issue will be made in December, when the white paper is published.

