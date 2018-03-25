Weather Agency Predicts April to be Warmer Than the Average Year

Write : 2018-03-23 14:58:50 Update : 2018-03-23 15:03:49

The weather agency says temperatures across the country will start warming up in April.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said in a three-month forecast report released Friday that temperatures from April to June will be higher than the average year.

Due to the influence of migratory anticyclones, the mercury is expected to hover around eleven-point-eight to 12-point-six degrees Celsius next month.

Last year, the average temperature for April hit 13-point-nine degrees -- the second highest level record since 1973 when related data began to be compiled.

The weather agency says the mercury in May and June will be similar to or slightly higher than the average year --around 17 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.






