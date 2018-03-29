Fine Dust Can Penetrate into the Heart and Brain

Anchor: The harmful effects of fine dust have been widely reported in the news. However, a recently released study has found even greater cause for concern, after it revealed that ultra fine dust can have severe consequences on our hearts and brains.

Our Park Jong-hong has this report.



Report: The width of fine dust is about one fifth of an average strand of hair, or about ten micrometers.



But ultrafine dust is much smaller, measuring just one 25th of the width of a hair on your head.



The World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies ultrafine dust particles as a first-degree carcinogen. However, the latest findings by researchers at Seoul National University show that it can even trigger heart or brain ailments.



The study was conducted on 260-thousand people over a period of ten years and found that the suicide rate in areas dense with fine dust was four times higher than other regions.



Fine dust can also trigger depression when it finds its way into the brain and causes an inflammation.



The dust’s ultra tiny size means that it can easily penetrate into the body through your nose and mouth causing various illnesses.



Health experts say even short periods of exposure may increase the risk of developing asthma or lung related conditions.



Experts advise people to make sure to wear masks on days when the fine dust density is high and to dust down their clothes and hair before going indoors.

Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.