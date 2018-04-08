WiFi Access to Become Available on 4,200 City Buses from Sept.

The government and 17 local governments have decided to make WiFi access available on more than four-thousand city buses.



The Ministry of Science and ICT and 17 local governments signed an agreement on Friday on expanding the service of the high-speed, ubiquitous wireless Internet access, on city buses.



Under the agreement, starting from September, WiFi access will become available on four-thousand-200 city buses, or about an eighth of total city buses in the nation.



After the project is announced in April, contractors will be selected and installations will begin between May and August.





