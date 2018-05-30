S. Korea to Help Tuvalu Avoid Risk of Sinking under Water

South Korea says it will do its part to help the Polynesian island nation of Tuvalu deal with rising sea levels.



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says it will make public Tuesday a basic plan to help Tuvalu, which may one day find itself entirely submerged due to climate change.



The country's nine small coral islands, are only about five meters above sea level, and its population of about ten-thousand people are among some of the world's most directly affected by rising temperatures.



Waters around the islands have been rising five millimeters every year.



South Korea's plan, which is a response to a plea from Tuvalu in 2016, involves a number of possible steps including the construction of breakwaters and beach reclamation with imported sand.

