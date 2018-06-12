Asiatic Black Bear Gives Birth by Artificial Insemination

The Korea National Park says an Asiatic black bear gave birth to a cub earlier this year through artificial insemination for the first time in the world.



Park officials say two cubs were born in February from two bears artificial inseminated last July at a breed restoration institute in South Jeolla Province.



However, one of the two cubs died early last month due to unknown reasons.



The bears, with a crescent moon pattern on their chests, are considered to be endangered species.

