6,000 Wildlife Species Live in DMZ

Write : 2018-06-13 14:19:22 Update : 2018-06-13 15:24:58

6,000 Wildlife Species Live in DMZ

A government study shows that about six thousand wild animal and plant species are living in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), a strip of land separating the two Koreas. 

The National Institute of Ecology released the figures Tuesday, following a four-year survey since 2014 on the DMZ spanning from the east coast to the western plains. It also incorporated data compiled from as far back as 1974.

The institute said that as many as five-thousand-929 wildlife species are living in the zone, including 101 endangered animals and plants. It said that the endangered species, including musk deer and otter, account for 38 percent of all the endangered species living in South Korea.

Among the species found in the DMZ, insects took up the greatest share with about three-thousand species recorded, followed by plants at around two-thousand.



[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>