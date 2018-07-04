Torrential Rain to Hit S. Korea as Typhoon Approaches

The monsoon season is bringing torrential rain to South Korea, which is also expected to be hit by Typhoon Prapiroon Monday.



Heavy rain advisories are still in place for the western part of the capital region, North Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces and inland areas of Gyeongsang Province.



Heavy rains warnings for South Chungcheong and Jeolla Province were lifted on Monday.



Typhoon Prapiroon is expected to reach the southern waters off Jeju Island early Tuesday and pass the coast of the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday evening.



Accordingly, the typhoon will begin to affect Jeju on Monday night and the mainland on Tuesday.



Precipitation is expected to be around 80 to 150 millimeters across the nation until Tuesday, with torrential rain of up to 200 millimeters forecast in Mount Jiri in Gyeongsang Province, Jeju and the southern coastal areas.













[Photo : YONHAP News]