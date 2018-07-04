S. Korea Braces for Typhoon Prapiroon

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday issued a typhoon warning for southern waters off Jeju Island as Typhoon Prapiroon is approaching the country's southernmost island.



The latest forecasts from the weather agency show the typhoon shifting direction and heading towards the East Sea.



As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, Prapiroon was heading north passing waters 310 kilometers off Jeju, prompting the KMA to raise its typhoon alert for the island’s southern waters by one notch. It is expected to be closest to Jeju at around midday.



The season's seventh typhoon is expected to pass waters 90 kilometers off the southern port city Busan at 9 p.m. Tuesday and reach waters off the Dokdo islets in the East Sea at 9 a.m. Wednesday.



The typhoon is not expected to hit the mainland, but heavy rain and strong winds are still forecast in Gangwon Province and the southern coastal areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.





















[Photo : KBS WORLD Radio]