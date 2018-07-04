Damage from Typhoon Prapiroon Growing

Damage is growing from torrential rains that have pounded the nation with Typhoon Prapiroon approaching the Korean Peninsula.



As of Tuesday afternoon, the rains have killed three people and left three injured and one missing.



The National Disaster and Safety Status Control Center said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 20 people have displaced by the heavy rains in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province and Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province.



Emergency restoration efforts were made after some roads in North Gyeongsang Province and South Chungcheong Province became inundated or were washed away. Flights were also canceled due to the torrential rain.



Some schools in Jeju Island and North Gyeongsang Province adjusted their hours as a precautionary measure.



Gunsan in North Jeolla Province has seen a total of 440 millimeters of rain from Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Shinan in South Jeolla Province saw some 315 millimeters of rain while Jeju witnessed rainfall of some 276 millimeters.

























[Photo : YONHAP News]