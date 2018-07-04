Typhoon Prapiroon Expected to Pass into Korea Strait Tuesday Night

Typhoon Prapiroon is approaching South Korea’s southeastern coast from waters off Jeju Island, but is expected to only brush the area before moving out into the Korea Strait late Tuesday night.



The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) says the typhoon is moving in a northeasterly direction from waters off eastern Jeju and will pass 90 kilometers southeast of Busan at 10 p.m. before it shifts away from the southern port city.



As of Tuesday afternoon, typhoon watches or warnings were in place for Jeju Island and southeastern regions, including Busan and Ulsan.



The KMA says low-lying eastern coastal areas as well as Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islets will have to cope with strong winds and up to 150 millimeters of additional rain.

