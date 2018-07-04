Typhoon Prapiroon Approaching Dokdo

Typhoon Prapiroon reached the East Sea via the Korea Strait on Wednesday, with heavy rains and strong winds forecast on South Korea’s Dokdo and Ulleung islands and in other east coast areas.



As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the season's seventh typhoon was passing waters 160 kilometers southeast of Pohang City and expected to pass waters near the Dokdo islets on Wednesday morning.



Typhoon advisories and watches are in place for the East Sea as well as the southern waters.



The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast heavy rain in the coastal areas of North Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces and strong winds in the east coast areas on Wednesday morning.



Expected precipitation stands at five to 30 millimeters on Dokdo and Ulleung islands and ten to 50 millimeters in Gangwon Province, the inland areas of Jeolla, Chungcheong and South Gyeongsang provinces and the capital region including Seoul.





