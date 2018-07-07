Typhoon Prapiroon Moves East, Away from Korean Peninsula

Write : 2018-07-04 15:04:15 Update : 2018-07-04 15:12:19

Typhoon Prapiroon Moves East, Away from Korean Peninsula

All typhoon advisories have been lifted after Typhoon Prapiroon moved away from the Korean Peninsula to waters far off the northeastern part of the Dokdo islets. 

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, Prapiroon continuously shifted its direction eastward in contrast to initial projections that it would pound the mainland of the peninsula. 

Prapiroon did not cause any major damage thanks to its small size and change of direction, however up to 600 million won worth of property damage was reported on Jeju Island. 


[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>