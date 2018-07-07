Typhoon Prapiroon Moves East, Away from Korean Peninsula

All typhoon advisories have been lifted after Typhoon Prapiroon moved away from the Korean Peninsula to waters far off the northeastern part of the Dokdo islets.



According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, Prapiroon continuously shifted its direction eastward in contrast to initial projections that it would pound the mainland of the peninsula.



Prapiroon did not cause any major damage thanks to its small size and change of direction, however up to 600 million won worth of property damage was reported on Jeju Island.







