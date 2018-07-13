Second Heat Wave Advisory of 2018 Issued for Seoul

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heat wave advisory for Seoul Thursday for the second time this year.



The weather agency issued the advisory for the nation’s capital as of 11 a.m., the second of its kind this year since the first on June 24th.



A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer.



With the sultry weather forecast to continue throughout the weekend, the Seoul city government has begun operating an emergency assistance office to help citizens better deal with the heat.



Thirty-three heat wave advisories and warnings were issued and 19 tropical nights were observed in Seoul last summer.

















[Photo : YONHAP News]