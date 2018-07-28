Morning Low Temperature Hits 111-Year High

The morning low temperature in South Korea hit a record high on Monday as sweltering heat continues to blanket the nation.



According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the temperature in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, came to a record 31 degrees Celsius at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, the highest morning low since the country introduced a modern meteorological observation system in 1907.



The morning low in Seoul also hit a record 29-point-two degrees Celsius on Monday, which falls on "daeseo" on the lunar calendar, meaning great heat. Daeseo, one of the 24 seasonal divisions, is considered the hottest day of the year.



Seoul was also gripped by high temperatures over the weekend, as the mercury reached 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday to mark the highest July temperature in the capital since 1994.



With heat wave warnings in place for 14 straight days, the KMA said that the scorching heat will continue over the coming days, forecasting temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius for Seoul and Gwangju and 37 degrees for Daegu on Monday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]