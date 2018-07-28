Science Ministry Considers New Data Exchange for Fourth Industrial Revolution

Science and ICT Minister You Young-min says the ministry is considering creating a data exchange that will process public information using big data.



The minister revealed the plan at the fourth conference on successful strategies for the Fourth Industrial Revolution(FIR) held at BEXCO convention center in Busan on Monday.



He said if established, the data exchange will try to produce useful information for the public by processing information kept by public organizations via big data analysis.



Noting the necessity of open and innovative changes in utilizing information for commercial and industrial purposes, You also revealed ongoing efforts to revise related laws to facilitate industrial usage of data without compromising personal information.



He also emphasized data, hyper-connectivity and artificial intelligence as key areas of development for success in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with changes to current state research and development activities.