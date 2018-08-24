Typhoon Soulik Predicted to Hit Korea This Week

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) is calling on people to take extra care to prevent possible damage from approaching Typhoon Soulik, which is predicted to hit the nation this week.



As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the typhoon was moving north from waters 470 kilometers southeast of Kagoshima in Japan.



The KMA forecast that Soulik will move northwest to reach waters 340 kilometers south of Jeju Island on Wednesday and then 120 kilometers southwest of Mokpo in South Jeolla Province on Thursday morning.



Soulik is then expected to change its direction northeast and arrive on the west coast of the nation on Thursday night before making its way through the nation's capital area and inland region before exiting to the East Sea.



If it moves along the predicted route, Soulik will be the first typhoon in six years to pass through the capital region, following Typhoon Khanun in 2012.



The weather agency said that with an expanding North Pacific high atmospheric pressure system, the typhoon is moving west at a slower speed and is forecast to bring less rain than initially expected. However, it advised citizens to fully prepare for strong winds that will accompany the typhoon.



A typhoon alert will be issued for Jeju Island on Wednesday morning.



The typhoon is predicted to directly affect Korea by Thursday and bring rainstorms across the nation, while coastal regions and islands are expected to be hit hard by strong winds blowing at more than 30 meters per second.



Regions along the southern coast and areas near Mount Jiri will see rainfall of up to 400 millimeters by Friday, while other areas will receive as much as 250 millimeters of rain.

[Photo : KBS News]