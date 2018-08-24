Typhoon Soulik to Hit Korean Peninsula Wednesday

Write : 2018-08-22 10:13:38 Update : 2018-08-22 11:48:07

Typhoon Soulik is expected to hit the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds across the nation. 

The strong typhoon, which is approaching the country's southern Jeju Island, is expected to pass through the peninsula between Wednesday and Friday. 

The Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday forecast over 400 millimeters of torrential rains on Jeju Island and southern coastal areas in South Jeolla Province, calling for extra caution and preparations to prevent damage. 

The weather agency predicted 50 to 100 millimeters of rain in the capital region and Gangwon, South Chungcheong, and North Jeolla provinces Thursday and Friday. 

In spite of the typhoon, sweltering heat is expected to continue in most parts of the nation. Some areas will experience tropical nights.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

