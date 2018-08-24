KBS Guidelines for Typhoons

KBS World Radio strives to promptly update our listeners on safety procedures during emergency situations. The following are recommended guidelines to follow in case of a typhoon.



If you reside in low-lying areas or constantly flooded areas, be ready to evacuate any time.



Do not park in the underground lots of a building with water logging issues.



If you reside inside an underground housing unit, leave for a safer place.



In case of thunder and lightning, get inside the nearest building.



Make sure all windows in your home are secure in order to prevent glass shattering.



If you need to evacuate make sure to turn off your water, gas and electricity supplies before you leave.



Do not approach street lights, traffic lights, or utility poles as there is a possibility of electrocution.



After the rain stops, ensure that your tap water has not been contaminated and is safe to use.



If your house has been flooded, make sure all the gas and electricity is off before entering, and call an expert for a safety investigation.



Keep alert and up-to-date in the on the weather conditions via radio, TV and the Internet.



Please check our website at world.kbs.co.kr for up-to-date information and procedures.