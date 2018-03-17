Chung Advances to Round of 16 at BNP Paribas Open

South Korean tennis star Chung Hyeon has advanced to the round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open and secured 90 ranking points as well as over 88-thousand dollars in prize money.



Chung, who ranks 26th in the world, beat Tomáš Berdych of the Czech Republic 2-0 in the third singles match on Monday, the eighth day of the tournament under way at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the U.S. state of California.



Fifteenth-ranked Berdych was the world's fourth seed in 2015 with 13 singles victories under his belt on the ATP world tour.



Chung previously faced his Czech rival twice, but had lost both times.



In their third face-off Monday, Chung defeated him in just an hour and 23 minutes.



When the world rankings are released next week after the Paribas Open is over, Chung will rise to world number 24, the highest ever for a South Korean.

