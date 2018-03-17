N. Korean Delegation to PyeongChang Paralympics to Return on Thurs.

North Korean athletes and officials visiting the South for the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics will return to the North on Thursday.



An official of Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Wednesday that the 24-member North Korean delegation will return via the inter-Korean transit office on the western border on Thursday afternoon.



The delegation, including four Pyongyang officials, arrived in the South through the same route on Wednesday of last week, two days ahead of the opening of the Paralympic Games.



In the North’s first-ever participation in the Paralympics, two North Korean para Nordic skiers competed, Ma Yu-chol and Kim Jong-hyon, while four other North Korean athletes watched from the sidelines. The PyeongChang Paralympics will wrap up its ten-day run on Sunday.

