Skier Sin Eui-hyun Wins S. Korea's First Winter Paralympic Gold

Para Nordic skier Sin Eui-hyun has won South Korea's first ever gold medal in the Winter Paralympics.



He won the men's seven-point-five kilometer sitting cross-country skiing event held at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province on Saturday, clocking in at 22 minutes and 28-point-40 seconds.



Daniel Cnossen of the U.S. came in second about five seconds behind, followed by Ukraine's Maksym Yarovyi.



This is the first time that South Korea took gold at the Winter Paralympics ever.



It is also Sin's second medal at the PyeongChang Games after a bronze medal in the men's 15 kilometer sitting cross-country skiing last Sunday.





