Curtain to Fall on PyeongChang Paralympics on Sunday

The PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games will come to a close with its closing ceremony Sunday evening at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in Gangwon Province.



A record 567 athletes from 49 nations competed in the ten-day tournament where 80 gold medals were up for grabs.



Host country South Korea also had its largest ever Paralympic delegation consisting of 47 officials and 36 athletes who competed in all six sporting events.



North Korea also sent a 24-member delegation including 20 athletes, two of whom were nordic skiers Ma You-chul and Kim Jung-hyun, who were able to compete through their wild card bids.



The two Koreas did not march together in the Paralympics opening ceremony as they did in the Olympics last month.



But Ma You-chul and South Korean para nordic skier Choi Bo-gyu took part in the torch relay together at the opening ceremony, and still displayed the spirit of a peaceful Olympics and inter-Korean reconciliation.



South Korea last hosted the Summer Paralympics in Seoul in 1988.