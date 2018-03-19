S. Korea Beats Italy to Win Ice Hockey Bronze at Paralympics

South Korea's para ice hockey team has won the bronze medal at the PyeongChang Paralympics.



Korea beat Italy 1-0 in the match to determine the third place winner held at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangwon Province Saturday.



The game’s only goal was netted by Jang Dong-shin past the eleventh minute in the third period.



Team U.S.A. and Canada will compete for the gold medal at the final tomorrow at noon.



The Korean team made it Paralympic debut in the 2010 Vancouver Games where it finished sixth.



The Koreans finished seventh place in the 2014 Sochi Games in Russia, and this year, it has made history with a bronze medal.



Against Italy, South Korea has a record of eight wins and nine losses to date.