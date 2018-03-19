Olympic Medalist Choi Min-jeong Wins 2 Gold at Short Track World Championships

Olympic gold medalist Choi Min-jeong has won two gold medals at the short track world championships in Canada.



Choi claimed two titles in the women's 500-meter and 1,500-meter at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Montreal on Saturday.



Choi crossed the finish line at two minutes 23-point-468 seconds in the 15-hundred meter final, edging out her teammate Shim Suk-hee.



Choi also grabbed gold in the 500-meter final with a time of 42-point-845 seconds.



On the men's side, Hwang Dae-heon won the 500-meter gold with 40-point-742 seconds, beating Ren Ziwei of China by point-063 second.



In the men's 1,500 meter final, reigning Olympic champion Lim Hyo-jun took silver behind Charles Hamelin of Canada.