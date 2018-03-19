Olympic Medalist Choi Min-jeong Wins 2 Gold at Short Track World Championships

Write : 2018-03-18 12:32:54 Update : 2018-03-18 13:43:48

Olympic Medalist Choi Min-jeong Wins 2 Gold at Short Track World Championships

Olympic gold medalist Choi Min-jeong has won two gold medals at the short track world championships in Canada.

Choi claimed two titles in the women's 500-meter and 1,500-meter at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Montreal on Saturday.

Choi crossed the finish line at two minutes 23-point-468 seconds in the 15-hundred meter final, edging out her teammate Shim Suk-hee.

Choi also grabbed gold in the 500-meter final with a time of 42-point-845 seconds.

On the men's side, Hwang Dae-heon won the 500-meter gold with 40-point-742 seconds, beating Ren Ziwei of China by point-063 second.

In the men's 1,500 meter final, reigning Olympic champion Lim Hyo-jun took silver behind Charles Hamelin of Canada.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>